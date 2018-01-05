|
Join us for a Symphonic Band concert featuring works by Newman, Puckett, Dello Joio, and Daugherty. Travel the world through music, as we visit the Rivers of Bowery, a mariner on the sea, The Louvre in Paris, and the Las Vegas Strip. The Symphonic Band is under the direction of Dr. Eric Allen. Admission is free.
|Posted:
4/27/2018
Originator:
Tess Greenlees
Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 5/1/2018
Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall
