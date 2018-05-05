TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
University String Orchestra Concert
Celebrate spring with this string concert, beginning with Vivaldi's Concerto for String Orchestra in G Major ("Alla rustica"). The performance continues with works by Faure, Penderecki, Walton, before concluding with the Palladio Concerto Grosso by Karl Jenkins. The University String Orchestra will be conducted by Cristian Cimei. Admission is free.
Posted:
5/3/2018

Originator:
Tess Greenlees

Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 5/5/2018

Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall

Categories