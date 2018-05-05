|
Celebrate spring with this string concert, beginning with Vivaldi's Concerto for String Orchestra in G Major ("Alla rustica"). The performance continues with works by Faure, Penderecki, Walton, before concluding with the Palladio Concerto Grosso by Karl Jenkins. The University String Orchestra will be conducted by Cristian Cimei. Admission is free.
5/3/2018
Tess Greenlees
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 5/5/2018
Hemmle Recital Hall
