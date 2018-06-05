TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
University Bands Concert
The TTU University Bands invite you to enjoy this concert featuring numerous sprightly works! First, the Raider Band presents Marche Diabolique (Balmages), A Little Tango Music (Gorb), Children's Folksong Suite (Walczyk), and Lament & Tribal Dances (Sweeney). In the 2nd half of the concert, the Power Band will perform A Longford Legend (Sheldon), Concertino Op. 107 (Chaminade), Sleep (Whitacre), and Prelude & Rondo (Holsinger). Conductors of the University Bands are Zeb Bellon, Skye Brown, and Ray Velasquez. Admission is free.
Posted:
5/3/2018

Originator:
Tess Greenlees

Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 5/6/2018

Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall

Categories