The TTU University Bands invite you to enjoy this concert featuring numerous sprightly works! First, the Raider Band presents Marche Diabolique (Balmages), A Little Tango Music (Gorb), Children's Folksong Suite (Walczyk), and Lament & Tribal Dances (Sweeney). In the 2nd half of the concert, the Power Band will perform A Longford Legend (Sheldon), Concertino Op. 107 (Chaminade), Sleep (Whitacre), and Prelude & Rondo (Holsinger). Conductors of the University Bands are Zeb Bellon, Skye Brown, and Ray Velasquez. Admission is free.