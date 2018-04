Get your Multicultural Core Requirement game on!

Examine aspects of human nature that make us think about race, religion, and gender the way we do. Self-exploration, growth, and discovery in a safe environment for all. Discuss hot button topics (e.g., BLM, #metoo, white supremacy). Challenge your mind and feed your soul…

EDSE 2300 Schools, Society, and Diversity, section 101. (NOT just for Education majors!)

Summer 1: M-F, 8-9:50 am.

Instructor: P. Hawley