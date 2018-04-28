TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Essence of Unity Gala

The Habesha student association and the African student Associaton are hosting The Annual Essence of Unity Gala! This is an event that will be showcasing a variety of cultures through talents, music, fashion show, and some really good cultural food! We would like to invite everyone to this event! Pre-sale tickets are $5, and $10 at the door. If you would like a ticket, please contact us through social media. @ttu_hsa & @ttu_aso 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
4/25/2018

Originator:
Saba Belay

Email:
saba.belay@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2018

Location:
Ice House in the Art Trail


Categories