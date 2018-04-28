The Habesha student association and the African student Associaton are hosting The Annual Essence of Unity Gala! This is an event that will be showcasing a variety of cultures through talents, music, fashion show, and some really good cultural food! We would like to invite everyone to this event! Pre-sale tickets are $5, and $10 at the door. If you would like a ticket, please contact us through social media. @ttu_hsa & @ttu_aso

