The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is launching the prestigious Ronald E. McNair scholars program.

12 applicants will be invited to enter the program in Fall '18 and participate in an 8-week internship with NASA in Summer '19.

Benefits include: Summer Internship w/ N.A.S.A.

Graduate research mentorship

Global alumni network Requirements include: Current Sophomores (Rising Juniors)

Belonging to under-represented student population, required

2 recommendations/ 500-word Essay/ Resume, required

3.0+ GPA, preferred

STEM major, preferred Application Timeline: Submit materials by May 18 '18

Conduct interviews by May 25 '18

Inform awardees by June 1 '18 Send all inquires to Project Director, Darin Williams (darin.williams@ttu.edu)

Posted:

5/1/2018



Originator:

Darin Williams



Email:

darin.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Research

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

