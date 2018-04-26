



We are looking for the following:

Zumba

Pilates

Yoga

Turbokick

Barre

Cycle

Please fill out the application using the link below.

www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/facilities/employment.php



*Must be a TTU Student or TTU Faculty/Staff exempt status



4/26/2018



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

