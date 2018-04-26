The Institutional Research Department is seeking a Graduate Assistant. The position will be a paid part-time position up to 19 hours per week with a flexible schedule. Duties will primarily include survey development and deployment, statistical analysis, publishing and production of tables, graphs and charts.



Qualifications:

SPSS proficiency

Microsoft Excel proficiency

InDesign experience

Adobe Acrobat experience

Excellent communication skills

Self-directed, enthusiastic, creative and organized

Collaborative team player

Exceptional time management skills

Must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0

Must be enrolled full-time

Accounting or statistics major preferred



This is a security sensitive position. A background check and drug test will be required.



Applications will be accepted through May 2nd. Interested and qualified students should submit their resume and cover letter to IRIM@ttu.edu.

