All Texas Tech University students will have a rare opportunity to attend a live broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of Cendrillon.



A beautiful opera written by Jules Massenet, Cendrillon is the classic tale of a young, abused servant girl rescued by the love of a prince. It is set within an artistic storybook setting, and its fairytale whimsy is unique among the Metropolitan’s performances.

To be eligible for free tickets to this special event, students must attend a pre-concert lecture today, April 27th, which will be given by Stacey Jocoy at 4:30 p.m. in room 124 of the Texas Tech School of Music. The screening of the live performance by the Metropolitan Opera will take place at Cinemark Movies 16 in Lubbock at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 28th.

This event is open to all Texas Tech students.

For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization, please visit www.westernciv.ttu.edu.