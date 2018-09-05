The opening date to enter next year's budgets has been set for Monday, May 14th. Watch for additional announcements or review the Budget Announcements on RaiderLink > A&F Work Tools > Budget Announcements.



No new resources are being prepared for this year's classes.



Budget Prep Training classes are for new administrators who will prepare and submit budgets for the first time, and can be attended by experienced administrators as a refresher. This training session is a presentation of Salary Planner and Budget Development, the two online applications used to prepare and submit budgets:

• Salary Planner is the human resources application used to verify employee and position salary information that automatically updates Salary Budget Pools 6A1, 6A2, and 6A4 for FY19.

• Budget Development is the finance application used to edit and submit annual budgets for next year.

• Registration is open for Budget Prep Training classes on the SumTotal registration site:

• Wednesday, May 16th, 2-4 pm

• Thursday, May 17th, 2-4 pm

• Friday, May 18th, 9-11 am



Budget Prep is set to open for department entry on Monday, May 14th.



Workshops to meet with Budget Analysts : The schedule in SumTotal is tentatively set to open for registration on May 14th, with daily workshops beginning on Monday, May 21st.



Questions about Budget Prep Training may be directed to the AFISM Resource Center, AFISM_2KNOW in Outlook, or 742-5669.



Questions about the Workshops or Budget Prep entry may be directed to the Budget Office at ambud@ttu.edu or 742-3228.

Posted:

5/9/2018



Originator:

Byron Anderson



Email:

BYRON.ANDERSON@ttu.edu



Department:

Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt





Categories

Departmental

Administration & Finance Information Systems Management (AFISM)

Banner News and Tips for Employees

