Thank you for your interest in becoming a research assistant for the Latinx Mental Health and Resiliency Research Lab! Applicants must be willing to work a minimum of 10 hours a week, attend weekly lab meetings, register for 3 hours of PSY 4000 credit per semester beginning in the Summer or Fall 2018 semesters for a minimum of two long semesters, and applicants must be able and willing to travel away from campus for data collection and participant recruitment. All interested students should email Gabriela Manzo (gabriela.manzo@ttu.edu) for an application. Applications will be due May 4th.

If you have any questions about the lab in general, please visit Dr. Piña-Watson’s faculty page (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/psy/people/bpina-watson/) and lab website (https://pinawatsonlab.wordpress.com) for more detailed information about the lab.