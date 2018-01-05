Forensic Science Undergraduate Course open to ALL students. This is the required course if you would like to pursue the Forensic Science Minor. Need this course for your minor requirement? Well now you can take it during the Summer II session!

Course is built for all backgrounds, giving an overview of the real CSI process as well as the opportunity to learn about different evidence types and how they can contribute to solving a case.

Course will be offered during the Summer II session (July 10-August 10, MTWRF 10-11:50AM)

Please contact Dr. Paola Prada at paola.prada@ttu.edu with any questions!