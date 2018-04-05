Lacuna: encounter to unknow

Liv Johnson's MFA Thesis Exhibition

TTU Satellite Gallery

May 2018 First Friday Art Trail

6 PM – 9 PM, Friday, May 4, 2018

Free and open to the public.





Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents Liv M. Johnson's "Lacuna: encounter to unknow" at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the May 2018 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibition will be on view from 6 PM – 9 PM, Friday, May 4, 2018 for FFAT. This exhibition is free and open to the public.





"Lacuna: encounter to unknow" is Liv M. Johnson's MFA Thesis exhibition. Johnson's exhibition centers on the depictions and exploration into what she terms the Lacuna. This world focuses on the space devoid of certainty, the recognizable and yet, unknowable. Her prints and objects, that make up an installation for this exhibition, are puzzles without solid answers, they allow viewers to weave visually through them, but also question the meaning as it appears to them. In the whimsical, sometimes dark imagery, of Johnson's work viewers can find the Lacuna and the instability of knowing.





Liv M. Johnson was born and raised in Pahoa, Hawaii. She received her BA in Art from the University of Hawaii at Hilo in 2013 and is currently an MFA graduate candidate in Printmaking with a Secondary Emphasis in Sculpture at Texas Tech University. She has worked as a printer for the UH Hilo visiting artist print collection. Her work has been shown in numerous exhibitions across the country, including at the "Re-Imagining Paper and Fiber International Invitational Exhibition" at the Wailoa Arts and Cultural Center, the Honolulu Printmakers Annual Exhibition at the Honolulu Museum of Art School, and "West, Far West. Lubbock/Marfa" exhibition during Chinati Weekend in Marfa. She has received multiple scholarships and awards, including the Award for Excellence at the Honolulu Printmakers 86th Annual Exhibition, the TTU Arrowmont Summer Program Scholarship, the Helen DeVitt Jones Talent-Based Art Scholarship, the Gerrit R. Ludwig Scholarship Fund, and was named a UH Hilo Chancellor’s Scholar. Her botanical illustrations of four newly discovered species of Cyrtandra (Gesneriaceae) were published in the peer-reviewed journal PhytoKeys.









The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the @Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.







