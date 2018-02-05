Gender Fair is an educational, awareness-oriented resource fair exploring gender, equity, and communication. This is our seventh year of Gender Fair, organized by Dr. Amy Heuman in the Department of Communication Studies and presented along with undergraduate students in COMS 3334/WS 3312 Gender & Communication. The Gender & Communication course examines gender in contemporary society, giving attention to gender roles, communication styles, social institutions that shape gender, and everyday applications of gender in people's lives. Gender Fair 2018 provides interactive, educational booths and resources on topics such as the gender continuum of biological sex/gender/sexuality/gender identity; paternal leaves for men and women; gender marking and man-made language, sexism and heterosexism in country music; drag as performance; women in sports; breaking out of the boxes of hegemonic femininity and masculinity; intimate partner violence; sexual harassment; digital media activism; sexual education; and models for developing intimacy in relationships. The Department of Communication Studies and TTU Women’s & Gender Studies Program along with organizations such as the Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance (FMLA), GSA, RISE, LGBTQIA Office, and Women’s Protective Services will be participating in this educational event. This is a come and go fair. Stop by and see us!!



Contact: a.heuman@ttu.edu for more information.