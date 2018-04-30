You are warmly welcome to take CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese (5 credit hours) in the fall of 2018.





CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese Language is a proficiency-oriented course is designed for the students who are interested in learning Chinese Mandarin. You will mainly focus on (a) learning Chinese pronunciation system including tones and tones changes, (b) learning the grammar, sentence patterns, words and short phrases, and (c) using Chinese in various contexts to accomplish common tasks. Meanwhile you will learn to recognize and write simplified Chinese characters, and understand the evolution of Chinese characters from the pictographs which can be traced back to 3000 years ago.





In-class activities include role play, performance, Charades, Jeopardy, and other games and communicative oral activities to help you produce correct pronunciation and Chinese dialogues. Additionally, this course will help you to understand basic information about the Chinese people and their culture, such as greetings, family, education, university life in China, etc.





No prerequisite is required!!!!!





Course requirement: daily performance (in-class activities), oral and paper exams.





Meets every day 9 am- 9:50 am (section 1) in CMLL 001 or 11 am-11:50 am (section 2) in CMLL 113.





Instructors are all Chinese native speakers!!!





Like us on Facebook: TTU Chinese Language and Culture Association (we are offering Chinese language tutor, Chinese culture information, Chinese language events and activities, jobs of teaching English in China, online Chinese language learning resources, etc.)





Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu), coordinator of Chinese language program for more information.