We are looking for International Students who identity as a member of the LGBTQIA community to participate in a research study on their experiences in a college campus. This study will involve a 60 minute interview.

To express interest in participating in this study, please complete our interest form: https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_77XI5f2Ue9NPlyZ

Research participation is completely confidential.

Participants will have the chance to enter a raffle for a $25 Amazon gift card.

For more information, please contact Dr. Garcia at Hugo.Garcia@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.