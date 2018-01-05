Calling all non-greek ladies! We're going to put the party back in study party. This week we've got rooms booked for you to study in between class or take a break and grab some coffee, snacks, and a few other goodies for your upcoming exams. We'll be in the Student Union Building Wednesday (5/2/2018) and Thursday (5/3/2018) from 10am-3pm at the Scarlet and Black room. Come out and study, take a break, and meet the lovely ladies of Lambda Theta Alpha, we got you covered.



If you're still interested and want to know more? We'll have our last informational at 7pm on Thursday (5/3/2018) in the same room. Reach out to Rebecca Hernandez - lta.gammarho.crra@gmail.com for details.



Can't wait to see you all there!



