The May edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2018/afism-newsletter-may-2018.pdf

Some of what you will find in this issue includes:

Annual Property Inventory Certification Reminder

Introduction to AFISM's Customer Portal

AFISM Training Schedule for May

Information for Budget Managers regarding Budget Prep Training Classes

Overview of Cognos Reports to Preview Budget Prep

Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website:Kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training