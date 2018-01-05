12 applicants will be invited to enter the program in Fall '18 and participate in an 8-week internship in Summer '19.
Benefits include:
- Paid Summer Internship
- Graduate research mentorship
- Global alumni network
Requirements include:
- Current Sophomores (Rising Juniors)
- Belonging to under-represented student population, required
- 2 recommendations/ 500-word Essay/ Resume, required
- 3.0+ GPA, preferred
- STEM major, preferred
Application Timeline:
- Submit materials by May 18 '18
- Conduct interviews by May 25 '18
- Inform awardees by June 1 '18
Send all inquires to Project Director, Darin Williams (darin.williams@ttu.edu)