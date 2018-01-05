TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Ronald E. McNair Scholars Program // APPLY NOW!
The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is launching the prestigious Ronald E. McNair scholars program

12 applicants will be invited to enter the program in Fall '18 and participate in an 8-week internship in Summer '19.

Benefits include: 
  • Paid Summer Internship 
  • Graduate research mentorship
  • Global alumni network 
Requirements include:
  • Current Sophomores (Rising Juniors)
  • Belonging to under-represented student population, required
  • 2 recommendations/ 500-word Essay/ Resume, required
  • 3.0+ GPA, preferred 
  • STEM major, preferred
Application Timeline: 
  • Submit materials by May 18 '18
  • Conduct interviews by May 25 '18
  • Inform awardees by June 1 '18
Send all inquires to Project Director, Darin Williams (darin.williams@ttu.edu)
 

 
Posted:
5/1/2018

Originator:
Darin Williams

Email:
darin.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
English


