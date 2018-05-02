Dr. Everett K. Gibson (TTU alumnus – B.S. 1963, M.S. 1965) Email: everett.k.gibson@nasa.gov National Aeronautics and Space Administration Houston, Texas May 2, 2 018 CHEM 107 12:00 PM (Refreshments served at 11:50 AM) The Search for Life on Mars at the Nano Scale The question if there is life beyond the Earth has intrigued mankind for hundreds of years. Finding life beyond the Earth would certainly be one of the greatest of scientific discoveries. Giovanni Schiaparelli description in 1877 of Martian 'canales' seen through his telescope fostered the idea that the red planet may have life. By the early 20th century, improved astronomical observations revealed the "canals" to be an optical illusion, and modern high resolution mapping of the Martian surface by spacecraft shows no such features. Scientific data gathered in the past several decades confirms that Mars had a climate that could have supported life. The missions to Mars have goals to confirm if the planet has the requirements for life: water, carbon, and energy transfer processes. Automated rovers and orbiting spacecraft at Mars are exploring locations and making exciting discoveries that suggest conditions were suitable in the past for life to have existed. Actual martian samples in the form of meteorites from Mars are available for study in terrestrial laboratories using state-of-the-art analytical instruments. Chemical analyses at the nanometer scale in several martian meteorites have shown data which can be interpreted as resulting from biogenic processes. Our research team at the Johnson Space Center is unveiling the secrets hidden within Martian meteorites. Their exciting results will be presented. Posted:

