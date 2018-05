Join SAB for a screening of Avengers: Infinity \War and Black Panther at Stars and Stripes Drive-In TONIGHT! FREE for the first 200 with TTU Student ID and $5 afterwards with with TTU Student ID. Bring your friends and come out early!

This Event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806. 742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB