The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts and the TTU School of Music are pleased to announce an open house for the new Performing Arts Research Laboratory (PeARL) on Tuesday, May 8, from 4:00-6:00PM in the School of Music, RM 004a (in the basement).

All students, faculty, and staff in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, as well as members of the public, are invited to visit us and learn more about the lab and its members.

Poke around the new sound attenuation booth, enjoy free finger foods and refreshments, and celebrate the end of another semester at TTU!





A bout PeAR L:

The Performing Arts Research Laboratory (PeARL) uses a combination of experimental and computational methods to address fundamental questions about the composition, performance, and reception of music, theatre and dance, and the visual arts. We focus primarily on learning and memory for musical organization, the formation of expectations, and emotion and empirical aesthetics.



