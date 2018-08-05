Hosted by students in the Texas Tech University Master of Public Administration program, join us for an important discussion on the Texas Foster Care System. The event includes a one hour panel with policymakers and experts followed by an hour of question and answer. Panelists include:

Hon. Dustin Burrow - Texas State Representative (R-83)

George Comiskey, PhD LCDC - Association Director of External Relations for the Texas Tech Collegiate Recovery Community

Hon. Charles Perry - Texas State Senator (R-28)

Patti Patterson, MD, MPH - Vice President for Rural and Community Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Kandi Quesada, BBA - Foster Care Parent and Foster Advocate

Sandi Turner - Executive Director, Sondra's Song

Michael Walton - Former CPS Foster and Adoptive Home Development Worker, Faith-Based Recruiter, and Trainer for CPS

Lauren Westerberg, MS - Chief Program Officer for CASA of the South Plains.





If you have questions for the panelists or regarding this event, please email them to Jacquelyn Wall at jacquelyn.wall@ttu.edu.

Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 6:00 p.m.