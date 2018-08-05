TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Saving the Texas Foster Care System: A Special Panel Event

Hosted by students in the Texas Tech University Master of Public Administration program, join us for an important discussion on the Texas Foster Care System. The event includes a one hour panel with policymakers and experts followed by an hour of question and answer. Panelists include:

Hon. Dustin Burrow - Texas State Representative (R-83)

George Comiskey, PhD LCDC - Association Director of External Relations for the Texas Tech Collegiate Recovery Community

Hon. Charles Perry - Texas State Senator (R-28)

Patti Patterson, MD, MPH - Vice President for Rural and Community Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Kandi Quesada, BBA - Foster Care Parent and Foster Advocate

Sandi Turner - Executive Director, Sondra's Song

Michael Walton - Former CPS Foster and Adoptive Home Development Worker, Faith-Based Recruiter, and Trainer for CPS

Lauren Westerberg, MS - Chief Program Officer for CASA of the South Plains. 

 

If you have questions for the panelists or regarding this event, please email them to Jacquelyn Wall at jacquelyn.wall@ttu.edu. 

 

Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Posted:
5/8/2018

Originator:
Jacquelyn Wall

Email:
jacquelyn.wall@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 5/8/2018

Location:
Texas Tech University University Health Sciences Center Academic Classroom Building: Room 110

