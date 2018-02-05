A Lubbock-based PR consultancy is seeking (1) intern for the summer semester that is interested in learning more about public relations. As an intern, your job description will include helping with general administrative work, creative writing, media relations support and new business research/development. While this is a non-paid internship, this is an excellent opportunity that will help you get the experience you need working as a public relations professional.





*Note – Internship can be used for school credit, and letter of recommendation will be

given upon request.





Requirements

-Available Monday – Thursday beginning June 2018

-Excellent communication skills and the ability to inform and engage via written,

oral and visual media

-An independent worker with problem solving skills, creativity, ambition, and a

strong work ethic

-Must have working laptop to perform tasks



