Join us for a concert featuring music from sixteenth-century Spain, with beautiful Renaissance vocal music and historical instruments. This is the first in a series of Collegium Musicum concerts of early Spanish music inspired by the upcoming Fall 2018 TTU Museum exhibit of the Complutensian Polyglot Bible, inscribed in Spain in the first two decades of the sixteenth century. Admission is free.
5/4/2018
Tess Greenlees
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 5/7/2018
St. John's United Methodist Church (1501 University Avenue)
