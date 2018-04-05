Are you a STEM professional or graduate student ready to acquire the communication skills that today’s employers demand? Our new graduate certificate in STEM Leadership Communication will give you the competitive edge in your field—equipping you with the communication skills that you need to succeed as a corporate, public-sector, or academic leader.

Because this 12-hour certificate is fully online, you can complete it on your own time and at your own pace. You might choose to complete the required coursework in as little as two semesters, or you might want to take longer. The certificate works well as a stand-alone program, or it can be added on to another graduate program that you’re already enrolled in. If you’re a working professional, many assignments in the required courses will allow you to build from your regular workplace activities and tasks, so you can expect to start gaining skills and insights that benefit you on the job right away.

Contact amy.koerber@ttu.edu for more information.

You can also learn more at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/graduate/certificates/stem/index.php