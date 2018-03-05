JAMP Application opened May 1, 2018 and closes October 1, 2018 @ 5:00PM Central Time



What is JAMP?

Apply to JAMP



The Regular Admission Track requires applicants to complete 27 hours of college credit after graduation from high school during the first year of college.

• To apply through the Regular Admission Track, you must:

• Be enrolled full time at a participating institution in your second year of college.

• Complete at least 27 hours during first year of college immediately following graduation from high school

• Have two semesters of General Chemistry completed with a grade of "C" or better.

• Meet financial need criteria.

• Meet all other JAMP criteria https://www.texasjamp.org/ProspectiveStudents/criteria-guidelines.htm





For more information you may contact TTU JAMP Advisor (Vincent.m.sisneros@ttu.edu) or TTU HSC JAMP Coordinator Ashley Hanson (Ashley.hanson@ttuhsc.edu)



