Curtis Peoples, Ph.D., archivist for the Crossroads of Music Archive at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library at Texas Tech, and fellow musicians will present an overview of the music of our area—the Llano Estacado. The music ranges from Native American music, early ranch settlers, cowboy and western swing, Tejano & conjunto, a little bit of rock-and-roll and a little bit of country.



Featured musicians include:



• Tim McKenzie, fiddle, guitar, and vocals

• Kenny Maines, guitar and vocals

• Stephen Sanders, keyboards and vocal

• Stevan Martinez, accordion and Joe Torres, bajo sexto

• Lesley Sawyer, guitar and vocals

• Rev. Randy Cook, banjo



Dr. Peoples, a guitarist and composer who has worked in

Admission and parking is free.







Museum by Night is a co-production of the Museum of TTU and the TTU College of Education

In 2018, MBN is made possible with the assistance from the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc.

Dr. Peoples, a guitarist and composer who has worked in the music business for four decades, created the Crossroads of Music Archive in the SWC/SCL in 2002. He is also the head of the Crossroads Recording Studio in the TTU Library and hosts the Music Crossroads of Texas radio program on KTTZ 89.1 FM. He also teaches the History of West Texas Music and Texas Music History: Race, Class, and Gender for the TTU Honors College. His research centers on music and place.

