Free Skin Cancer Screening May 12

Free Skin Cancer Screening Saturday, May 12, 2018 8:00-1:30 Southwest Cancer Center 601 Indiana Ave (SW of UMC) Texas Tech Physicians Dermatology SW Cancer Center and Local Dermatologists

Posted:

5/3/2018



Originator:

KATHY Collie



Email:

kathy.collie@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Dermatology Dept Lbk Genl



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 5/12/2018



Location:

SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER (Next to UMC Hospital)



