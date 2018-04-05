Wireless connectivity available on the Texas Tech University campus consists of WiFi and Cellular (4G, LTE, etc.). Cellular services are provided by AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile. We partnered with AT&T to significantly improve the cellular infrastructure on campus. The enhanced AT&T cellular network already accommodates Verizon, and AT&T is currently working with the other carriers.



The TTUnet WiFi network is provided by the TTU IT Division and was deployed by Telecommunications many years ago. We upgraded the residence halls to the latest WiFi technology a couple of years ago, and are in the midst of a multi-year WiFi upgrade of academic buildings.



The quality of your WiFi experience can be negatively impacted by a variety of things, including the list below: Installing (in violation of University policy) consumer or non-University provided WiFi routers or extenders (e.g., Apple, Netgear, or Linksys) will cause serious interference with those attempting to connect their devices to TTUnet WiFi;

Physical barriers, such as thick concrete walls, may impede signals;

With the exception of a few areas that have worked with the TTU IT Division for specific outdoor requirements, WiFi is generally not intended to be available in outdoor spaces;

“Wireless” display devices (e.g. clicker technology and/or pointer devices) for conference and classrooms will interfere with WiFi devices in the vicinity;

Incorrectly configured WiFi devices may not connect reliably to TTUnet WiFi; and

WiFi-enabled printers, consoles, and other devices (e.g., Roku, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc.), as well as some microwave ovens, will negatively impact WiFi performance and connectivity, especially in heavy use areas such as residence halls, classrooms, and during events. As a part of our efforts to continuously improve IT services to the TTU Community in support of institutional strategic goals and priorities, the TTU Office of the CIO requests a few minutes of your time to provide feedback on our TTU Campus Wireless (WiFi). Since our last analysis, the TTU IT Division has made major enhancements to our infrastructure and services, and we would appreciate your evaluation. We invite you to provide your review at the following address: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/apps/eval/wireless/index.php



Posted:

5/4/2018



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





