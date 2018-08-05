Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences

You will be required to visit our facility in the morning for two days. There will be several blood draws using an IV catheter and filling in some questionnaires. You will be given a test breakfast and trained to use food photography. For seven days, you will have to take photographs of what you have eaten throughout the day using smart phones.

You can be considered to participate in this study if:

You are a male or female within the ages of 18-65 years of age. You are within the BMI range of 20-60 kg/m2. You have not lost weight ≥5% in the past 3 months. You are not a patient with diabetes.

Compensation of $100 for your time (two visits) is included.

Transportation to our clinic will not be provided and all participation is completely confidential. Your participation in this study is greatly appreciated and you can stop participating at any time during the study if you so desire.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Samudani Dhanasekara Graduate Teaching Assistant, at rfpmstudyttu@gmail.com or by phone at 281-235-2280.

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.