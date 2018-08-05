|
The HDFS Ambassadors will be hosting a cookies and chill event for all HDFS and EC students on May 8th, 5:00-7:00PM in the Canyon Room in the Human Sciences Building. There will be lots of music, games, and coloring pages. We will also be supplying students will necessary scantrons and pencils. Plus don't forget about the milk and cookies!
|Posted:
5/3/2018
Originator:
Samantha Rex
Email:
samantha.rex@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 5/8/2018
Location:
Canyon Room, Human Sciences Bld.
