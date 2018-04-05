TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Performance Art Final Presentations at LHUCA
Come by the Icehouse space at LHUCA to see the final presentations from the TTU Performance Across the Arts class under the tutelage of Dr. Heather Warren-Crow. The event is come and go, and all are welcome. Due to some adult themes, viewer discretion is advised.

6:00 Philip Ledgerwood, “A brief journey into a (your) subconscious”
6:20 Grayson Bradshaw, “Ashes to Ashes”
6:40 Jennifer Ezell, “It’s All in Your Head”
7:00 Shane Strawbridge, “A Mere 4 Percent”
7:20 Nathalie Lawrence
7:40 Monica Prado, “An Honest Conversation with La Virgen”
8:00 Deepika Dhiman
8:20 Lauren Miller, “Bianca’s Hope”
8:40 Christie Connelly, “Femme”
5/4/2018

William Strawbridge

shane.strawbridge@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 5/4/2018

Icehouse at LHUCA, 511 Avenue K, Lubbock, TX

