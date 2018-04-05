Come by the Icehouse space at LHUCA to see the final presentations from the TTU Performance Across the Arts class under the tutelage of Dr. Heather Warren-Crow. The event is come and go, and all are welcome. Due to some adult themes, viewer discretion is advised.





6:00 Philip Ledgerwood, “A brief journey into a (your) subconscious”

6:20 Grayson Bradshaw, “Ashes to Ashes”

6:40 Jennifer Ezell, “It’s All in Your Head”

7:00 Shane Strawbridge, “A Mere 4 Percent”

7:20 Nathalie Lawrence

7:40 Monica Prado, “An Honest Conversation with La Virgen”

8:00 Deepika Dhiman

8:20 Lauren Miller, “Bianca’s Hope”

8:40 Christie Connelly, “Femme”