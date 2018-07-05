ENGL 3388: Film Genres - Star Wars and Media Culture

Summer 1, MTWRF, 2-4pm

This course will offer a survey of methods and issues in media studies using the Star Wars franchise as the central object of study. Students will draw upon over forty years worth of Star Wars transmedia texts to learn approaches to media studies including textual analysis, sound studies, adaptation, media archaeology, material culture and ephemera, industrial history, and fan culture. In addition to the Star Wars films, students will study radio plays, comic books, toys and games, actors’ star personae, costume and production design, and primary sources such as industrial patents and oral histories.

For more information, please contact Dr. Allison Whitney. allison.whitney@ttu.edu.