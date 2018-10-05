|
Navigating Hostile Campus Racial Climates at Predominantly White Institutions
This session will examine how undergraduate Black activist leaders utilize transgenerational knowledge, buffered and holistic leadership practices to navigate hostile campus climates in the form of overt racism, racial microaggressions and gendernoir racial battle fatigue while attending predominantly White institutions.
|Posted:
5/3/2018
Originator:
Sandra Vasquez
Email:
sandra.c.vasquez@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:50 PM
Event Date: 5/10/2018
Location:
HS Cottage-College of Human Sciences
Categories