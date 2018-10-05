TTU HomeTechAnnounce

HDFS Spring Colloquium-
Navigating Hostile Campus Racial Climates at Predominantly White Institutions

This session will examine how undergraduate Black activist leaders utilize transgenerational knowledge, buffered and holistic leadership practices to navigate hostile campus climates in the form of overt racism, racial microaggressions and gendernoir racial battle fatigue while attending predominantly White institutions.
Posted:
5/3/2018

Originator:
Sandra Vasquez

Email:
sandra.c.vasquez@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies

Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:50 PM
Event Date: 5/10/2018

Location:
HS Cottage-College of Human Sciences

