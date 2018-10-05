Navigating Hostile Campus Racial Climates at Predominantly White Institutions



This session will examine how undergraduate Black activist leaders utilize transgenerational knowledge, buffered and holistic leadership practices to navigate hostile campus climates in the form of overt racism, racial microaggressions and gendernoir racial battle fatigue while attending predominantly White institutions.



Posted:

5/3/2018



Originator:

Sandra Vasquez



Email:

sandra.c.vasquez@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 4:50 PM

Event Date: 5/10/2018



Location:

HS Cottage-College of Human Sciences



