Library to Host Dog Days of Finals, Not About Knots Massages

Dogs from the South Plains Obedience Training Club will visit the Library and massage therapists from the Student Recreation Center will provide free chair massages in effort to help students de-stress. Dogs: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday (May 11) 1-3 p.m. Saturday (May 12) Massages: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday (May 11) WHERE: Croslin Room, University Library

5/4/2018



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





