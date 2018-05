Want to learn how to foxtrot? Come join Texas Tech's Ballroom Team in the Rec Center, Room 121 starting at 8 pm today, May 4th! We will be teaching the basic steps to foxtrot as well as some beginner moves. The first hour will be the foxtrot lesson with the remaining time being a social dance. Grab your friends, dress up in your best 1920's attire, and come have a good time! It's free and no partner is required to attend!









