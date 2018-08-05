Thank you to everyone that donated to this semesters "Hands of Hope" collection drive benefiting the residents at Women's Protective Services, Lubbock, INC. We are grateful for the work that members of WPS provide for so many on the South Plains.

For more information on this and other events check the out our web site: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_handsofhope.php

Check back in the fall for another opportunity to donate.

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance from Women's Protective Services please contact them by phone at (806) 748-5292 or visit their web site: www.wpslbk.org Crisis hot-line: (806) 747-6491 & (800) 736-6491



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335 | www.wgs.ttu.edu