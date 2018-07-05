Special Screening of GIRLS TRIP at Alamo Drafthouse, Monday night at 7:30!

Come see a special screening of Girls Trip at Alamo Drafthouse on Monday, May 7, at 7:30pm. The event is a celebration of African American comedy with live stand-up from the comedian "ranney" before the film and a panel discussion about the history of African American comedy after the movie is over. Representatives from the local chapter of the NAACP will also be in attendance accepting donations for that organization.

Tickets are still available on the Alamo Drafthouse website. For future details contact Dr. Michael Borshuk at michael.borshuk@ttu.edu.

Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 5/7/2018



Alamo Drafthouse



