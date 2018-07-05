Come see a special screening of Girls Trip at Alamo Drafthouse on Monday, May 7, at 7:30pm. The event is a celebration of African American comedy with live stand-up from the comedian "ranney" before the film and a panel discussion about the history of African American comedy after the movie is over. Representatives from the local chapter of the NAACP will also be in attendance accepting donations for that organization.
Tickets are still available on the Alamo Drafthouse website. For future details contact Dr. Michael Borshuk at michael.borshuk@ttu.edu.