HDFS 5353

Maymester May 16 – 31, 2018

MTWRF 9:30AM – 1:20PM, HS501



MEXICAN AMERICAN CHILDREN AND FAMILIES: MULTIDISCIPLINARY PERSPECTIVES



Instructor: Yvonne M. Caldera, Ph.D.



This is a graduate level seminar focusing on recent multidisciplinary advances in the understanding of Mexican American children and families. The research literature from psychology, education, health, and the social sciences will be reviewed to provide students with an in-depth exploration of this growing and diverse population. The course takes a strength based perspective of Mexican American families that moves away from the dominant deficit model that has characterized the literature on ethnic minority families.



This course should be of interest to graduate students in Human Development and Family Studies, Psychology, Health, Cross-cultural and Ethnic Studies, Sociology, and Social Work who are interested in Mexican Americans.

