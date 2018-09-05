Walk-2-Fit on an Anti-Gravity Treadmill

We are looking for adults (20-55 years) with a body mass index (BMI) over 30 for a research study that includes a 12-week, walking program on an anti-gravity treadmill. The 12-week program involves an orientation session and supervised exercise sessions of brisk walking on this machine for up to 30 minutes a day or more, for 3 days a week. We would like that you either maintain this routine of 30 minutes three times per week, or increase it, and we will help with goal setting. Exercise sessions can be scheduled at a convenient time, including mornings, evening and weekends. Research participation is completely private. Participation in this study could be beneficial to you and this could be your gateway to a healthier you!

For more information of if you are interested in participating, please contact Hunter Turnipseed, Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management, Texas Tech University at hunter.turnipseed@ttu.edu. This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

Please use the following link to help calculate your body mass index:

www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm

