Chris Young is coming to Lubbock on the Losing Sleep Tour along with Kane Brown and Morgan Evans! Be sure to come see them at The United Supermarkets Arena on March 2, 2019!

Tickets on-sale now: www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000 and in person at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.

Tickets are priced $50, $71, or $93 (prices include service fees).

Visit unitedsupermarketsarena.com for more details