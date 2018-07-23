Following IBM’s purchase of SPSS in 2009, the licensing cost for this software has increased significantly for the entire campus community over the past several years. Even with these contractual increases, the price to TTU SPSS users remained constant. However, beginning with the new Fiscal Year (FY19), on September 1, 2018, the purchase price of IBM SPSS Statistics software will increase to $170.00 for TTU faculty and staff licenses. Students will continue to have SPSS access through our TTU Citrix environment at no additional cost to them. The new TTU pricing model:

SPSS Pricing TTU Historical Price (last 8 years) TTU New Price (effective FY 2019) Individual Education Cost (if purchased outside of TTU agreement) New Subscription $100.00 $170.00 $259.99 Yearly Renewal $80.00 Same as new Same as new

IBM SPSS Statistics is a robust software solution used to help examine data, analyze trends, forecast trends, validate assumptions, and inform decision-making and research. TTU Faculty and Staff may purchase IBM SPSS Statistics by visiting www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/software/index.php.

For more information, please contact ITTS Licensing at itts.licensing@ttu.edu.