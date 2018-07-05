Student Union & Activities is the department on campus that manages the Student Union Building and oversees traditional campus events such as Homecoming Week, RaiderGate and Arbor Day. Our student organization, Student Activities Board, plans over 60 events per year, all free to the Texas Tech student body.

We are looking to hire a student graphic designer to assist in designing logos, posters, illustrations, t-shirt designs, and more for our events and building needs. For more information and application, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/marketing.php

Posted:

5/7/2018



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





