In Fall 2018 the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures is offering a course in World Cinema that showcases award-winning films from around the world. We will discuss what makes these films special and why they are relevant in today’s society.





The course fulfills the Language, Philosophy, and Culture, and Multicultural requirements. Taught in English.

CMLL 2306-001 - CRN 37629

Intro to World Cinema

Tuesday 3:30 - 6:20

Foreign Language Building 105

Taught by Dr. Victoria Surliuga



