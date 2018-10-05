

The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.



Human {Part 1}



Date: Thursday, May 10

Time: noon

Location: 3601 4th Street, TTUHSC, Academic Classroom Building, Room 240





Human is a collection of stories and images of our world, offering a journey to the core of what it means to be human. Through these stories full of love and happiness, as well as hatred and violence, Human brings us face to face with the Other, making us reflect on our lives. From stories of everyday experiences to accounts of the most unbelievable lives, these poignant encounters share a rare sincerity and underline who we are — our darker side, but also what is most noble in us, and what is universal. Our Earth is shown at its most sublime through never-before-seen aerial images accompanied by soaring music, resulting in an ode to the beauty of the world, providing a moment to draw breath and for introspection.



Free pizza will be provided to the first 30 attendees!



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/globalhealth/movieseries.aspx



Posted:

5/7/2018



Originator:

Julie Eoff



Email:

julie.eoff@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 5/10/2018



Location:

3601 4th Street, TTUHSC. Academic Classroom Building, Room 240



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

