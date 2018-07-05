Do you enjoy talking to groups? Sharing information with peers to help them succeed? Then come work for the Learning Center. We are looking for two student presenters to help give informative presentations to undergraduates. Must be comfortable speaking in front of large groups. Prefer experience in public speaking and/or presenting but not a requirement. Must be able to interact with your audience and be confident in your abilities to communicate effectively. E-mail Scott Shahan, Lead Advisor, at scott.shahan@ttu.edu for application and information. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me as well.

WILL STOP ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ON MAY 28, 2018 AT 5 PM!