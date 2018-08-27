TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
New Service Learning Course this fall 2018 on International Migration

SOC 3300-002 Special Topics in Sociology: International Migration

Instructor: Nadia Y. Flores-Yeffal, Ph.D.

Fall 2018 Semester Room: HH 111   MWF 10am to 10:50am

 

This course examines international migration as a social process. It provides sociological tools to understand why immigration and emigration happen, how they occur and what consequences and outcomes they produce at places of origin as well as at places of destination. Comparisons are drawn between different periods of immigration to the United States, particularly between the great migrations at the turn of the 20th century and the predominantly Latin American and Asian flows of the last 30 years.

This course is also a service-learning course. You will be asked to participate in a service project that applies skills you learn in the course to making a contribution to the broader societal good. You will also be asked to reflect upon this experience. If you personally object to the service-learning component, an alternate project is available. In this course, you will work as part of a team with a community partner, gaining hands-on experience while serving immigrant populations in the Lubbock community

 
Posted:
5/9/2018

Originator:
Nadia Flores

Email:
nadia.flores@ttu.edu

Department:
SASW

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM
Event Date: 8/27/2018

Location:
Holden Hall 111

Categories