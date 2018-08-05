TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate School Pipeline w/ Paid Internship! (All Majors)
APPLY NOW to the prestigious Ronald E. McNair Scholars program

12 rising juniors will enter a mentoring program in Fall '18 preparing them for an 8-week internship in Summer '19. 

After the internship, students will present their work at a research conference and begin GRE preparation. 

Our mentors will guide students through the graduate school application process and provide any other academic support. 

The application is easy! Just submit a 500-word essay and 2-3 references. 

Benefits include: 
  • Paid Summer Internship 
  • Graduate Research Mentoring
  • Global Alumni Network 
Requirements include:
  • Current Sophomores/Rising Juniors (30-64 credits earned)
  •  First-Generation Student OR Low-Income Student OR Minority Student
  • 2 recommendations/ 500-word Essay/ Resume 
  • All majors can apply!
Application Timeline: 
  • Submit materials by May 18 '18
  • Conduct interviews by May 25 '18
  • Inform awardees by June 1 '18
Send all inquires to Project Director, Darin Williams (darin.williams@ttu.edu)
 

 
Categories